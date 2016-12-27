Large Cap Independent Oil & Gas: ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Summary

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

ConocoPhillips stated a price of 51.56 today, indicating a positive change of 0.36%.

ConocoPhillips is operating with a market capitalization of 63859.59, with a return on assets (ROA) of -7.30% and an average volume of 8232.71.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -18.40% and the debt to equity stands at 0.79.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for ConocoPhillips stands at -3.04% while the 52-week low stands at 68.96%.

The performance week for ConocoPhillips is at -1.10% and the performance month is at 10.95%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 29.10% and 27.46% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 12.83%.

The simple 20 day moving average for ConocoPhillips is 11.60% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 19.28%.

The volatility (week) for ConocoPhillips is at 1.28% and the volatility (month) is at 2.49%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

ConocoPhillips’s short ratio is currently at 1.99 and the float short is at 1.32%.

ConocoPhillips’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 2.73 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -177.40%.