Large Cap Independent Oil & Gas: ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Summary

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

ConocoPhillips stated a price of 50.78 today, indicating a positive change of -0.29%.

ConocoPhillips is operating with a market capitalization of 63606.99, with a return on assets (ROA) of -7.30% and an average volume of 7770.11.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -18.40% and the debt to equity stands at 0.79.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for ConocoPhillips stands at -4.50% while the 52-week low stands at 66.42%.

The performance week for ConocoPhillips is at 0.32% and the performance month is at 4.19%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 16.66% and 24.14% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 1.58%.

The simple 20 day moving average for ConocoPhillips is 6.90% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 16.56%.

The volatility (week) for ConocoPhillips is at 1.96% and the volatility (month) is at 2.04%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

ConocoPhillips’s short ratio is currently at 2.29 and the float short is at 1.44%.

ConocoPhillips’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 2.72 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -177.40%.