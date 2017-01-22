Large Cap Independent Oil & Gas: ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Summary
ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.
ConocoPhillips stated a price of 50.73 today, indicating a positive change of 1.74%.
ConocoPhillips is operating with a market capitalization of 63207.6, with a return on assets (ROA) of -7.30% and an average volume of 7495.6.
At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -18.40% and the debt to equity stands at 0.79.
(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)
Performance
The 52-week high for ConocoPhillips stands at -4.59% while the 52-week low stands at 66.26%.
The performance week for ConocoPhillips is at 1.16% and the performance month is at -2.40%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 21.60% and 24.33% respectively.
The performance (Year to Date) is at 1.18%.
The simple 20 day moving average for ConocoPhillips is 4.03% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 15.11%.
The volatility (week) for ConocoPhillips is at 1.59% and the volatility (month) is at 1.82%
(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)
Ratio
ConocoPhillips’s short ratio is currently at 1.93 and the float short is at 1.17%.
ConocoPhillips’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 2.7 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -177.40%.