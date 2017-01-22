Large Cap Independent Oil & Gas: ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Summary

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

ConocoPhillips stated a price of 50.73 today, indicating a positive change of 1.74%.

ConocoPhillips is operating with a market capitalization of 63207.6, with a return on assets (ROA) of -7.30% and an average volume of 7495.6.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -18.40% and the debt to equity stands at 0.79.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for ConocoPhillips stands at -4.59% while the 52-week low stands at 66.26%.

The performance week for ConocoPhillips is at 1.16% and the performance month is at -2.40%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 21.60% and 24.33% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 1.18%.

The simple 20 day moving average for ConocoPhillips is 4.03% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 15.11%.

The volatility (week) for ConocoPhillips is at 1.59% and the volatility (month) is at 1.82%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

ConocoPhillips’s short ratio is currently at 1.93 and the float short is at 1.17%.

ConocoPhillips’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 2.7 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -177.40%.