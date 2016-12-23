Large Cap Independent Oil & Gas: Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Summary

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Continental Resources, Inc. stated a price of 52.82 today, indicating a positive change of 0.42%.

Continental Resources, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 19824.41, with a return on assets (ROA) of -3.90% and an average volume of 3137.31.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -12.80% and the debt to equity stands at 1.6.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Continental Resources, Inc. stands at -12.40% while the 52-week low stands at 278.91%.

The performance week for Continental Resources, Inc. is at -0.02% and the performance month is at -1.76%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 14.03% and 20.92% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 128.89%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Continental Resources, Inc. is 2.70% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 18.74%.

The volatility (week) for Continental Resources, Inc. is at 2.40% and the volatility (month) is at 4.22%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Continental Resources, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 6.44 and the float short is at 23.41%.

Continental Resources, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 9.88 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -136.30%.