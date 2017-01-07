Large Cap Independent Oil & Gas: Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Summary

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Continental Resources, Inc. stated a price of 51.81 today, indicating a positive change of -1.58%.

Continental Resources, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 19661.57, with a return on assets (ROA) of -3.90% and an average volume of 2830.25.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -12.80% and the debt to equity stands at 1.6.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Continental Resources, Inc. stands at -14.08% while the 52-week low stands at 271.66%.

The performance week for Continental Resources, Inc. is at 1.78% and the performance month is at -8.34%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -2.34% and 23.45% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 2.13%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Continental Resources, Inc. is 0.77% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 14.12%.

The volatility (week) for Continental Resources, Inc. is at 2.83% and the volatility (month) is at 3.46%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Continental Resources, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 6.73 and the float short is at 22.07%.

Continental Resources, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 9.8 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -136.30%.