Large Cap Independent Oil & Gas: Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Devon Energy Corporation stated a price of 46.6 today, indicating a positive change of -0.64%.

Devon Energy Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 24634.69, with a return on assets (ROA) of -23.90% and an average volume of 5698.83.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -110.80% and the debt to equity stands at 1.94.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

The 52-week high for Devon Energy Corporation stands at -7.95% while the 52-week low stands at 161.80%.

The performance week for Devon Energy Corporation is at -1.33% and the performance month is at 5.57%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 18.76% and 31.17% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 48.79%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Devon Energy Corporation is 6.04% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 21.54%.

The volatility (week) for Devon Energy Corporation is at 2.14% and the volatility (month) is at 3.34%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Devon Energy Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 1.89 and the float short is at 2.18%.

Devon Energy Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 2.37 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -998.30%.