Large Cap Independent Oil & Gas: Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN)

Summary

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Devon Energy Corporation stated a price of 48.78 today, indicating a positive change of -0.46%.

Devon Energy Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 25818.96, with a return on assets (ROA) of -23.90% and an average volume of 5209.03.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -110.80% and the debt to equity stands at 1.94.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Devon Energy Corporation stands at -3.64% while the 52-week low stands at 174.08%.

The performance week for Devon Energy Corporation is at 5.99% and the performance month is at 2.79%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 11.07% and 33.49% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 7.31%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Devon Energy Corporation is 9.31% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 24.56%.

The volatility (week) for Devon Energy Corporation is at 2.80% and the volatility (month) is at 2.76%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Devon Energy Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 2.08 and the float short is at 2.18%.

Devon Energy Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 2.49 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -998.30%.