Large Cap Independent Oil & Gas: Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Summary

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. stated a price of 26.91 today, indicating a positive change of -0.30%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is operating with a market capitalization of 56639.32, with a return on assets (ROA) of 5.00% and an average volume of 5119.31.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 11.90% and the debt to equity stands at 1.1.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. stands at -10.60% while the 52-week low stands at 41.63%.

The performance week for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is at 4.17% and the performance month is at 5.18%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -1.06% and -5.23% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 5.51%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is 4.30% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 0.85%.

The volatility (week) for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is at 1.95% and the volatility (month) is at 1.95%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s short ratio is currently at 1.41 and the float short is at 0.51%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 22.01, while the P/S ratio is at 2.5 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -14.40%.