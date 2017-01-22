Large Cap Independent Oil & Gas: EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Summary

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

EOG Resources, Inc. stated a price of 105.47 today, indicating a positive change of 0.27%.

EOG Resources, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 60637.87, with a return on assets (ROA) of -4.70% and an average volume of 3627.16.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -10.10% and the debt to equity stands at 0.59.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for EOG Resources, Inc. stands at -3.41% while the 52-week low stands at 85.94%.

The performance week for EOG Resources, Inc. is at 0.09% and the performance month is at 2.09%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 11.13% and 29.86% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 4.49%.

The simple 20 day moving average for EOG Resources, Inc. is 4.82% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 18.09%.

The volatility (week) for EOG Resources, Inc. is at 1.40% and the volatility (month) is at 1.55%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

EOG Resources, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 2.39 and the float short is at 1.51%.

EOG Resources, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 8.69 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -256.00%.