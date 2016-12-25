Large Cap Independent Oil & Gas: EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT)

Summary

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

EQT Corporation stated a price of 66.4 today, indicating a positive change of -0.33%.

EQT Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 11851.74, with a return on assets (ROA) of -2.70% and an average volume of 1816.92.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -7.00% and the debt to equity stands at 0.48.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for EQT Corporation stands at -17.55% while the 52-week low stands at 37.73%.

The performance week for EQT Corporation is at 2.04% and the performance month is at -6.73%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -8.60% and -12.59% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 27.61%.

The simple 20 day moving average for EQT Corporation is -2.02% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -5.67%.

The volatility (week) for EQT Corporation is at 2.34% and the volatility (month) is at 3.32%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

EQT Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 4.76 and the float short is at 5.04%.

EQT Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 6.41 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -78.00%.