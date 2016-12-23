Large Cap Independent Oil & Gas: Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES)

Summary

Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Hess Corporation stated a price of 63.79 today, indicating a positive change of 0.13%.

Hess Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 20229.84, with a return on assets (ROA) of -9.00% and an average volume of 4370.18.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -15.50% and the debt to equity stands at 0.37.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Hess Corporation stands at -2.31% while the 52-week low stands at 100.53%.

The performance week for Hess Corporation is at 1.64% and the performance month is at 21.56%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 36.35% and 15.18% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 33.89%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Hess Corporation is 18.46% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 17.13%.

The volatility (week) for Hess Corporation is at 2.00% and the volatility (month) is at 3.32%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Hess Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 5.62 and the float short is at 8.76%.

Hess Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 4.18 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -299.60%.