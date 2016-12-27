Large Cap Independent Oil & Gas: Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES)

Summary

Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Hess Corporation stated a price of 64.31 today, indicating a positive change of 0.83%.

Hess Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 20171.7, with a return on assets (ROA) of -9.00% and an average volume of 4332.02.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -15.50% and the debt to equity stands at 0.37.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Hess Corporation stands at -1.52% while the 52-week low stands at 102.16%.

The performance week for Hess Corporation is at 2.05% and the performance month is at 20.36%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 34.44% and 22.32% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 34.04%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Hess Corporation is 18.87% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 17.94%.

The volatility (week) for Hess Corporation is at 2.01% and the volatility (month) is at 3.23%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Hess Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 5.67 and the float short is at 8.76%.

Hess Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 4.16 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -299.60%.