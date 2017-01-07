Large Cap Independent Oil & Gas: Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES)

Summary

Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Hess Corporation stated a price of 61.72 today, indicating a positive change of -0.61%.

Hess Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 19854.61, with a return on assets (ROA) of -9.00% and an average volume of 4011.13.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -15.50% and the debt to equity stands at 0.37.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Hess Corporation stands at -5.48% while the 52-week low stands at 94.02%.

The performance week for Hess Corporation is at -2.17% and the performance month is at 5.67%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 16.58% and 10.98% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -0.31%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Hess Corporation is 10.89% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 12.39%.

The volatility (week) for Hess Corporation is at 2.76% and the volatility (month) is at 2.69%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Hess Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 5.95 and the float short is at 8.52%.

Hess Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 4.1 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -299.60%.