Large Cap Independent Oil & Gas: Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO)

Summary

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Marathon Oil Corporation stated a price of 18.09 today, indicating a positive change of 0.17%.

Marathon Oil Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 15283.64, with a return on assets (ROA) of -4.80% and an average volume of 17389.31.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -8.20% and the debt to equity stands at 0.38.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Marathon Oil Corporation stands at -6.17% while the 52-week low stands at 182.48%.

The performance week for Marathon Oil Corporation is at -2.85% and the performance month is at 7.63%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 25.75% and 33.11% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 46.04%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Marathon Oil Corporation is 13.04% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 26.32%.

The volatility (week) for Marathon Oil Corporation is at 2.32% and the volatility (month) is at 4.09%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Marathon Oil Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 2.55 and the float short is at 5.25%.

Marathon Oil Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 3.62 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -329.50%.