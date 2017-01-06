Large Cap Independent Oil & Gas: Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO)

Summary

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Marathon Oil Corporation stated a price of 17.91 today, indicating a positive change of -1.49%.

Marathon Oil Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 15633.71, with a return on assets (ROA) of -4.80% and an average volume of 16172.99.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -8.20% and the debt to equity stands at 0.38.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Marathon Oil Corporation stands at -7.11% while the 52-week low stands at 179.67%.

The performance week for Marathon Oil Corporation is at 1.85% and the performance month is at -1.14%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 13.16% and 24.18% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 5.03%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Marathon Oil Corporation is 8.70% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 23.09%.

The volatility (week) for Marathon Oil Corporation is at 3.11% and the volatility (month) is at 3.07%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Marathon Oil Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 2.67 and the float short is at 5.12%.

Marathon Oil Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 3.7 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -329.50%.