Large Cap Independent Oil & Gas: Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO)

Summary

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Marathon Oil Corporation stated a price of 17.61 today, indicating a positive change of 1.97%.

Marathon Oil Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 14915.67, with a return on assets (ROA) of -4.80% and an average volume of 15369.06.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -8.20% and the debt to equity stands at 0.38.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Marathon Oil Corporation stands at -8.66% while the 52-week low stands at 174.98%.

The performance week for Marathon Oil Corporation is at 0.97% and the performance month is at -4.86%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 20.61% and 22.95% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 1.73%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Marathon Oil Corporation is 2.57% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 18.42%.

The volatility (week) for Marathon Oil Corporation is at 1.74% and the volatility (month) is at 2.32%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Marathon Oil Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 2.9 and the float short is at 5.27%.

Marathon Oil Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 3.53 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -329.50%.