Large Cap Independent Oil & Gas: Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Noble Energy, Inc. stated a price of 39.31 today, indicating a positive change of -0.56%.

Noble Energy, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 16882.87, with a return on assets (ROA) of -12.00% and an average volume of 3824.91.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -28.00% and the debt to equity stands at 0.83.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Noble Energy, Inc. stands at -6.47% while the 52-week low stands at 67.30%.

The performance week for Noble Energy, Inc. is at -3.37% and the performance month is at 10.54%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 20.04% and 13.29% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 21.44%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Noble Energy, Inc. is 5.56% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 11.16%.

The volatility (week) for Noble Energy, Inc. is at 2.29% and the volatility (month) is at 3.14%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Noble Energy, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 3.61 and the float short is at 3.26%.

Noble Energy, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 5.07 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -283.60%.