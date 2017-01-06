Large Cap Independent Oil & Gas: Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

Summary

Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Noble Energy, Inc. stated a price of 38.14 today, indicating a positive change of -0.06%.

Noble Energy, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 16487.79, with a return on assets (ROA) of -12.00% and an average volume of 3717.21.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -28.00% and the debt to equity stands at 0.83.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Noble Energy, Inc. stands at -9.26% while the 52-week low stands at 62.31%.

The performance week for Noble Energy, Inc. is at -1.65% and the performance month is at -3.39%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 5.70% and 6.22% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 0.26%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Noble Energy, Inc. is 1.03% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 7.21%.

The volatility (week) for Noble Energy, Inc. is at 2.60% and the volatility (month) is at 2.52%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Noble Energy, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 3.51 and the float short is at 3.08%.

Noble Energy, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 4.96 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -283.60%.