Large Cap Independent Oil & Gas: Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

Summary

Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Noble Energy, Inc. stated a price of 40.21 today, indicating a positive change of -0.15%.

Noble Energy, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 17303.97, with a return on assets (ROA) of -12.00% and an average volume of 4117.22.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -28.00% and the debt to equity stands at 0.83.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Noble Energy, Inc. stands at -4.33% while the 52-week low stands at 71.13%.

The performance week for Noble Energy, Inc. is at 8.15% and the performance month is at -0.10%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 12.28% and 14.72% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 5.65%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Noble Energy, Inc. is 5.21% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 11.95%.

The volatility (week) for Noble Energy, Inc. is at 3.21% and the volatility (month) is at 2.32%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Noble Energy, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 3.4 and the float short is at 3.30%.

Noble Energy, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 5.2 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -283.60%.