Large Cap Independent Oil & Gas: Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY)

Summary

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation stated a price of 72.2 today, indicating a positive change of 0.12%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 55296.83, with a return on assets (ROA) of -12.90% and an average volume of 5351.52.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -23.40% and the debt to equity stands at 0.37.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Occidental Petroleum Corporation stands at -6.31% while the 52-week low stands at 29.18%.

The performance week for Occidental Petroleum Corporation is at -1.81% and the performance month is at 4.36%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 5.16% and 0.68% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 11.14%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Occidental Petroleum Corporation is 3.21% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 0.41%.

The volatility (week) for Occidental Petroleum Corporation is at 1.22% and the volatility (month) is at 1.95%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 2.35 and the float short is at 1.66%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 5.42 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -825.00%.