Large Cap Independent Oil & Gas: Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD)

Summary

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company stated a price of 184.55 today, indicating a positive change of -0.25%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company is operating with a market capitalization of 31727.36, with a return on assets (ROA) of -7.00% and an average volume of 1692.03.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -11.70% and the debt to equity stands at 0.31.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Pioneer Natural Resources Company stands at -5.36% while the 52-week low stands at 78.41%.

The performance week for Pioneer Natural Resources Company is at 0.01% and the performance month is at -0.27%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 6.00% and 26.22% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 47.64%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Pioneer Natural Resources Company is 1.14% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 10.01%.

The volatility (week) for Pioneer Natural Resources Company is at 1.65% and the volatility (month) is at 2.84%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s short ratio is currently at 3.86 and the float short is at 3.88%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 8.98 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -124.90%.