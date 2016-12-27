Large Cap Independent Oil & Gas: Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Summary

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Suncor Energy Inc. stated a price of 32.9 today, indicating a positive change of 0.36%.

Suncor Energy Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 54937.31, with a return on assets (ROA) of -2.50% and an average volume of 3590.38.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -4.90% and the debt to equity stands at 0.41.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Suncor Energy Inc. stands at -2.64% while the 52-week low stands at 80.26%.

The performance week for Suncor Energy Inc. is at -0.12% and the performance month is at 3.96%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 25.07% and 25.85% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 30.25%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Suncor Energy Inc. is 6.26% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 17.09%.

The volatility (week) for Suncor Energy Inc. is at 0.83% and the volatility (month) is at 1.91%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Suncor Energy Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 2.72 and the float short is at 0.59%.

Suncor Energy Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 2.91 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -174.90%.