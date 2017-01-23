Large Cap Independent Oil & Gas: Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Summary

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Suncor Energy Inc. stated a price of 31.73 today, indicating a positive change of 0.25%.

Suncor Energy Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 52798.72, with a return on assets (ROA) of -2.50% and an average volume of 3140.71.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -4.90% and the debt to equity stands at 0.41.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Suncor Energy Inc. stands at -6.10% while the 52-week low stands at 73.86%.

The performance week for Suncor Energy Inc. is at -2.61% and the performance month is at -2.91%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 8.26% and 16.33% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -2.94%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Suncor Energy Inc. is -0.75% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 11.09%.

The volatility (week) for Suncor Energy Inc. is at 1.59% and the volatility (month) is at 1.43%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Suncor Energy Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 2.09 and the float short is at 0.39%.

Suncor Energy Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 2.76 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -174.90%.