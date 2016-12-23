Large Cap Industrial Electrical Equipment: Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Summary

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR), from Industrial Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Emerson Electric Co. stated a price of 56.76 today, indicating a positive change of 0.12%.

Emerson Electric Co. is operating with a market capitalization of 36828.66, with a return on assets (ROA) of 7.50% and an average volume of 4012.96.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 21.40% and the debt to equity stands at 0.88.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Emerson Electric Co. stands at -2.61% while the 52-week low stands at 42.84%.

The performance week for Emerson Electric Co. is at 0.91% and the performance month is at 4.31%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 10.24% and 13.59% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 23.05%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Emerson Electric Co. is 5.96% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 7.76%.

The volatility (week) for Emerson Electric Co. is at 1.44% and the volatility (month) is at 1.64%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Emerson Electric Co.’s short ratio is currently at 4.22 and the float short is at 2.65%.

Emerson Electric Co.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 23.06, while the P/S ratio is at 2.54 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -33.90%.