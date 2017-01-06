Large Cap Industrial Electrical Equipment: Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Summary

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR), from Industrial Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Emerson Electric Co. stated a price of 56.42 today, indicating a positive change of 0.50%.

Emerson Electric Co. is operating with a market capitalization of 36471.35, with a return on assets (ROA) of 7.50% and an average volume of 3817.27.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 21.40% and the debt to equity stands at 0.88.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Emerson Electric Co. stands at -3.19% while the 52-week low stands at 41.99%.

The performance week for Emerson Electric Co. is at -0.28% and the performance month is at -1.39%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 5.57% and 9.18% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 0.70%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Emerson Electric Co. is 3.19% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 6.73%.

The volatility (week) for Emerson Electric Co. is at 1.77% and the volatility (month) is at 1.53%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Emerson Electric Co.’s short ratio is currently at 3.59 and the float short is at 2.14%.

Emerson Electric Co.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 22.84, while the P/S ratio is at 2.51 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -33.90%.