Large Cap Industrial Equipment & Components: Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH)

Summary

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH), from Industrial Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation stated a price of 142.74 today, indicating a positive change of -0.04%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 19074.35, with a return on assets (ROA) of 6.90% and an average volume of 1234.68.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 17.30% and the debt to equity stands at 0.7.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Parker-Hannifin Corporation stands at -1.86% while the 52-week low stands at 75.13%.

The performance week for Parker-Hannifin Corporation is at -0.01% and the performance month is at 3.22%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 18.22% and 43.44% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 50.46%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Parker-Hannifin Corporation is 7.16% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 19.79%.

The volatility (week) for Parker-Hannifin Corporation is at 1.04% and the volatility (month) is at 1.67%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Parker-Hannifin Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 2.01 and the float short is at 1.89%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 23.64, while the P/S ratio is at 1.7 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -15.50%.