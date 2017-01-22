Large Cap Industrial Equipment & Components: Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH)

Summary

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH), from Industrial Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation stated a price of 142.52 today, indicating a positive change of -0.86%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 19176.07, with a return on assets (ROA) of 6.90% and an average volume of 1125.55.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 17.30% and the debt to equity stands at 0.7.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Parker-Hannifin Corporation stands at -2.61% while the 52-week low stands at 74.86%.

The performance week for Parker-Hannifin Corporation is at -0.86% and the performance month is at -0.21%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 15.77% and 28.23% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 1.80%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Parker-Hannifin Corporation is 1.52% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 16.79%.

The volatility (week) for Parker-Hannifin Corporation is at 1.42% and the volatility (month) is at 1.42%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Parker-Hannifin Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 3.72 and the float short is at 3.18%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 23.61, while the P/S ratio is at 1.71 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -15.50%.