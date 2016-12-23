Large Cap Industrial Equipment & Components: Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Summary

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR), from Industrial Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Pentair plc stated a price of 56.77 today, indicating a positive change of -0.09%.

Pentair plc is operating with a market capitalization of 10408.86, with a return on assets (ROA) of -0.50% and an average volume of 1225.2.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -1.50% and the debt to equity stands at 0.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Pentair plc stands at -14.77% while the 52-week low stands at 38.92%.

The performance week for Pentair plc is at -0.32% and the performance month is at -2.02%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -6.71% and -0.64% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 17.55%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Pentair plc is -1.62% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -3.33%.

The volatility (week) for Pentair plc is at 1.58% and the volatility (month) is at 1.73%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Pentair plc’s short ratio is currently at 3.84 and the float short is at 2.60%.

Pentair plc’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 1.66 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -111.50%.