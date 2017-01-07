Large Cap Industrial Equipment & Components: Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Summary

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR), from Industrial Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Pentair plc stated a price of 58.1 today, indicating a positive change of 0.05%.

Pentair plc is operating with a market capitalization of 10636.68, with a return on assets (ROA) of -0.50% and an average volume of 1148.83.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -1.50% and the debt to equity stands at 0.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Pentair plc stands at -12.77% while the 52-week low stands at 42.17%.

The performance week for Pentair plc is at 3.22% and the performance month is at -2.70%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -6.15% and -1.01% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 3.57%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Pentair plc is 1.11% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -1.45%.

The volatility (week) for Pentair plc is at 1.51% and the volatility (month) is at 1.70%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Pentair plc’s short ratio is currently at 3.56 and the float short is at 2.26%.

Pentair plc’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 1.69 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -111.50%.