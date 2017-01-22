Large Cap Industrial Equipment & Components: Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Summary

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR), from Industrial Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Pentair plc stated a price of 58.8 today, indicating a positive change of -0.22%.

Pentair plc is operating with a market capitalization of 10709.83, with a return on assets (ROA) of 4.20% and an average volume of 1135.82.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 12.00% and the debt to equity stands at 0.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Pentair plc stands at -11.72% while the 52-week low stands at 43.88%.

The performance week for Pentair plc is at 2.67% and the performance month is at 2.89%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -0.25% and -4.58% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 4.87%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Pentair plc is 1.37% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -0.70%.

The volatility (week) for Pentair plc is at 1.32% and the volatility (month) is at 1.48%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Pentair plc’s short ratio is currently at 3.72 and the float short is at 2.33%.

Pentair plc’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 1.96 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -111.50%.