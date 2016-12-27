Large Cap Industrial Equipment Wholesale: Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST)

Summary

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Fastenal Company stated a price of 48.4 today, indicating a positive change of 0.53%.

Fastenal Company is operating with a market capitalization of 13882.13, with a return on assets (ROA) of 18.70% and an average volume of 2738.09.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 26.80% and the debt to equity stands at 0.23.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Fastenal Company stands at -1.85% while the 52-week low stands at 42.01%.

The performance week for Fastenal Company is at 0.19% and the performance month is at 4.11%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 20.68% and 14.44% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 21.46%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Fastenal Company is 9.84% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 10.47%.

The volatility (week) for Fastenal Company is at 1.28% and the volatility (month) is at 1.62%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Fastenal Company’s short ratio is currently at 6.96 and the float short is at 6.63%.

Fastenal Company’s P/E ratio currently stands at 28.05, while the P/S ratio is at 3.53 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 6.40%.