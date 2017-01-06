Large Cap Industrial Equipment Wholesale: Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST)

Summary

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Fastenal Company stated a price of 46.8 today, indicating a positive change of 0.39%.

Fastenal Company is operating with a market capitalization of 13540.78, with a return on assets (ROA) of 18.70% and an average volume of 2743.19.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 26.80% and the debt to equity stands at 0.23.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Fastenal Company stands at -5.09% while the 52-week low stands at 37.32%.

The performance week for Fastenal Company is at -1.60% and the performance month is at -4.03%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 12.10% and 5.82% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -0.77%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Fastenal Company is 3.29% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 6.82%.

The volatility (week) for Fastenal Company is at 2.21% and the volatility (month) is at 1.73%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Fastenal Company’s short ratio is currently at 6.95 and the float short is at 6.63%.

Fastenal Company’s P/E ratio currently stands at 27.17, while the P/S ratio is at 3.44 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 6.40%.