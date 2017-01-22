Large Cap Industrial Equipment Wholesale: Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST)

Summary

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Fastenal Company stated a price of 51.24 today, indicating a positive change of 1.36%.

Fastenal Company is operating with a market capitalization of 14812.2, with a return on assets (ROA) of 18.60% and an average volume of 2664.49.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 26.50% and the debt to equity stands at 0.2.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Fastenal Company stands at -0.62% while the 52-week low stands at 50.01%.

The performance week for Fastenal Company is at 6.75% and the performance month is at 6.71%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 32.68% and 24.31% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 9.07%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Fastenal Company is 9.05% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 16.89%.

The volatility (week) for Fastenal Company is at 3.08% and the volatility (month) is at 2.06%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Fastenal Company’s short ratio is currently at 7.42 and the float short is at 6.87%.

Fastenal Company’s P/E ratio currently stands at 29.67, while the P/S ratio is at 3.74 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -2.30%.