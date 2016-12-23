Large Cap Industrial Equipment Wholesale: W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Summary

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

W.W. Grainger, Inc. stated a price of 238.05 today, indicating a positive change of -0.06%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 14179.45, with a return on assets (ROA) of 11.60% and an average volume of 658.57.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 31.40% and the debt to equity stands at 1.12.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for W.W. Grainger, Inc. stands at -1.12% while the 52-week low stands at 37.69%.

The performance week for W.W. Grainger, Inc. is at 1.58% and the performance month is at 5.83%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 10.62% and 10.84% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 20.27%.

The simple 20 day moving average for W.W. Grainger, Inc. is 7.50% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 6.70%.

The volatility (week) for W.W. Grainger, Inc. is at 1.24% and the volatility (month) is at 1.65%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

W.W. Grainger, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 12.98 and the float short is at 15.74%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 21.42, while the P/S ratio is at 1.4 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 1.10%.