Large Cap Industrial Equipment Wholesale: W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Summary

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

W.W. Grainger, Inc. stated a price of 237.87 today, indicating a positive change of 0.34%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 14188.04, with a return on assets (ROA) of 11.60% and an average volume of 657.82.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 31.40% and the debt to equity stands at 1.12.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for W.W. Grainger, Inc. stands at -1.19% while the 52-week low stands at 37.59%.

The performance week for W.W. Grainger, Inc. is at 1.04% and the performance month is at 5.54%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 10.12% and 10.90% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 19.70%.

The simple 20 day moving average for W.W. Grainger, Inc. is 7.18% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 6.56%.

The volatility (week) for W.W. Grainger, Inc. is at 1.17% and the volatility (month) is at 1.66%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

W.W. Grainger, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 12.99 and the float short is at 15.74%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 21.32, while the P/S ratio is at 1.4 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 1.10%.