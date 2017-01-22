Large Cap Industrial Equipment Wholesale: W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Summary

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

W.W. Grainger, Inc. stated a price of 246.47 today, indicating a positive change of 0.94%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 14544.19, with a return on assets (ROA) of 11.60% and an average volume of 661.44.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 31.40% and the debt to equity stands at 1.12.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for W.W. Grainger, Inc. stands at -0.24% while the 52-week low stands at 42.56%.

The performance week for W.W. Grainger, Inc. is at 4.35% and the performance month is at 4.03%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 20.93% and 15.81% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 6.12%.

The simple 20 day moving average for W.W. Grainger, Inc. is 6.39% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 9.96%.

The volatility (week) for W.W. Grainger, Inc. is at 1.62% and the volatility (month) is at 1.53%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

W.W. Grainger, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 9.93 and the float short is at 12.10%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 22.16, while the P/S ratio is at 1.43 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 1.10%.