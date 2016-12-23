Large Cap Industrial Metals & Minerals: BHP Billiton Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Summary

BHP Billiton Limited (NYSE:BHP), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

BHP Billiton Limited stated a price of 35.35 today, indicating a positive change of -0.81%.

BHP Billiton Limited is operating with a market capitalization of 94838.04, with a return on assets (ROA) of -5.00% and an average volume of 3385.76.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -10.00% and the debt to equity stands at 0.67.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for BHP Billiton Limited stands at -12.06% while the 52-week low stands at 95.57%.

The performance week for BHP Billiton Limited is at -3.75% and the performance month is at -6.97%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 9.53% and 32.06% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 41.29%.

The simple 20 day moving average for BHP Billiton Limited is -3.14% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 14.02%.

The volatility (week) for BHP Billiton Limited is at 1.37% and the volatility (month) is at 1.98%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

BHP Billiton Limited’s short ratio is currently at 3.65 and the float short is at 0.46%.

BHP Billiton Limited’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 3.07 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -287.00%.