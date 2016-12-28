Large Cap Industrial Metals & Minerals: BHP Billiton Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Summary

BHP Billiton Limited (NYSE:BHP), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

BHP Billiton Limited stated a price of 35.6 today, indicating a positive change of 0.54%.

BHP Billiton Limited is operating with a market capitalization of 94226.01, with a return on assets (ROA) of -5.00% and an average volume of 3355.35.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -10.00% and the debt to equity stands at 0.67.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for BHP Billiton Limited stands at -11.44% while the 52-week low stands at 96.95%.

The performance week for BHP Billiton Limited is at -2.72% and the performance month is at -8.57%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 8.52% and 36.16% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 40.38%.

The simple 20 day moving average for BHP Billiton Limited is -2.53% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 14.67%.

The volatility (week) for BHP Billiton Limited is at 1.21% and the volatility (month) is at 1.89%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

BHP Billiton Limited’s short ratio is currently at 3.68 and the float short is at 0.46%.

BHP Billiton Limited’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 3.05 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -287.00%.