Large Cap Industrial Metals & Minerals: BHP Billiton plc (NYSE:BBL)

Summary

BHP Billiton plc (NYSE:BBL), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

BHP Billiton plc stated a price of 31.11 today, indicating a positive change of -0.48%.

BHP Billiton plc is operating with a market capitalization of 91871.58, with a return on assets (ROA) of -5.00% and an average volume of 2242.59.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -10.00% and the debt to equity stands at 0.67.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for BHP Billiton plc stands at -13.17% while the 52-week low stands at 94.81%.

The performance week for BHP Billiton plc is at -4.52% and the performance month is at -7.19%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 9.72% and 33.00% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 41.39%.

The simple 20 day moving average for BHP Billiton plc is -2.69% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 14.68%.

The volatility (week) for BHP Billiton plc is at 1.30% and the volatility (month) is at 1.88%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

BHP Billiton plc’s short ratio is currently at 0.41 and the float short is at 0.03%.

BHP Billiton plc’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 2.97 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -287.00%.