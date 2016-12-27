Large Cap Industrial Metals & Minerals: BHP Billiton plc (NYSE:BBL)

Summary

BHP Billiton plc (NYSE:BBL), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

BHP Billiton plc stated a price of 31.28 today, indicating a positive change of 0.48%.

BHP Billiton plc is operating with a market capitalization of 91549.28, with a return on assets (ROA) of -5.00% and an average volume of 2221.87.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -10.00% and the debt to equity stands at 0.67.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for BHP Billiton plc stands at -12.70% while the 52-week low stands at 95.88%.

The performance week for BHP Billiton plc is at -3.71% and the performance month is at -9.08%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 9.27% and 38.51% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 40.80%.

The simple 20 day moving average for BHP Billiton plc is -2.26% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 15.14%.

The volatility (week) for BHP Billiton plc is at 1.19% and the volatility (month) is at 1.76%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

BHP Billiton plc’s short ratio is currently at 0.41 and the float short is at 0.03%.

BHP Billiton plc’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 2.96 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -287.00%.