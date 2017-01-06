Large Cap Industrial Metals & Minerals: BHP Billiton plc (NYSE:BBL)

Summary

BHP Billiton plc (NYSE:BBL), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

BHP Billiton plc stated a price of 32.49 today, indicating a positive change of -1.37%.

BHP Billiton plc is operating with a market capitalization of 96691.41, with a return on assets (ROA) of -5.00% and an average volume of 2098.58.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -10.00% and the debt to equity stands at 0.67.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for BHP Billiton plc stands at -9.32% while the 52-week low stands at 103.45%.

The performance week for BHP Billiton plc is at 3.42% and the performance month is at -4.10%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 6.22% and 37.65% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 4.70%.

The simple 20 day moving average for BHP Billiton plc is 0.57% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 18.22%.

The volatility (week) for BHP Billiton plc is at 1.58% and the volatility (month) is at 1.67%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

BHP Billiton plc’s short ratio is currently at 0.56 and the float short is at 0.04%.

BHP Billiton plc’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 3.13 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -287.00%.