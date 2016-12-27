Large Cap Industrial Metals & Minerals: Rio Tinto plc (NYSE:RIO)

Summary

Rio Tinto plc (NYSE:RIO), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Rio Tinto plc stated a price of 38.34 today, indicating a positive change of 0.58%.

Rio Tinto plc is operating with a market capitalization of 70761.77, with a return on assets (ROA) of 0.00% and an average volume of 3799.57.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 0.10% and the debt to equity stands at 0.58.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Rio Tinto plc stands at -10.02% while the 52-week low stands at 84.66%.

The performance week for Rio Tinto plc is at -1.65% and the performance month is at -3.22%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 18.50% and 37.98% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 38.01%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Rio Tinto plc is 3.16% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 19.23%.

The volatility (week) for Rio Tinto plc is at 1.13% and the volatility (month) is at 1.78%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Rio Tinto plc’s short ratio is currently at 2.12 and the float short is at 0.68%.

Rio Tinto plc’s P/E ratio currently stands at 1524.8, while the P/S ratio is at 2.19 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -113.50%.