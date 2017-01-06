Large Cap Industrial Metals & Minerals: Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Summary

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Teck Resources Limited stated a price of 20.92 today, indicating a positive change of -2.99%.

Teck Resources Limited is operating with a market capitalization of 12427.18, with a return on assets (ROA) of *TBA and an average volume of 6928.98.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at *TBA and the debt to equity stands at *TBA.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Teck Resources Limited stands at -21.24% while the 52-week low stands at 721.16%.

The performance week for Teck Resources Limited is at 3.36% and the performance month is at -16.81%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 21.26% and 63.36% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 7.64%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Teck Resources Limited is -6.85% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 32.98%.

The volatility (week) for Teck Resources Limited is at 4.02% and the volatility (month) is at 4.28%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Teck Resources Limited’s short ratio is currently at 3.82 and the float short is at 5.67%.

Teck Resources Limited’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 2.11 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 281.80%.