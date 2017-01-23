Large Cap Industrial Metals & Minerals: Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Summary

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Teck Resources Limited stated a price of 23.58 today, indicating a positive change of 0.26%.

Teck Resources Limited is operating with a market capitalization of 13622.4, with a return on assets (ROA) of -0.30% and an average volume of 6369.42.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -0.70% and the debt to equity stands at 0.52.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Teck Resources Limited stands at -11.21% while the 52-week low stands at 664.52%.

The performance week for Teck Resources Limited is at -1.95% and the performance month is at 14.69%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 16.70% and 72.15% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 17.72%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Teck Resources Limited is 3.36% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 43.51%.

The volatility (week) for Teck Resources Limited is at 3.42% and the volatility (month) is at 3.69%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Teck Resources Limited’s short ratio is currently at 3.95 and the float short is at 4.40%.

Teck Resources Limited’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 2.3 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -783.40%.