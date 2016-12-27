Large Cap Industrial Metals & Minerals: Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Summary

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Teck Resources Limited stated a price of 20.93 today, indicating a positive change of 1.95%.

Teck Resources Limited is operating with a market capitalization of 11833.49, with a return on assets (ROA) of *TBA and an average volume of 7399.55.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at *TBA and the debt to equity stands at *TBA.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Teck Resources Limited stands at -21.18% while the 52-week low stands at 721.78%.

The performance week for Teck Resources Limited is at 0.44% and the performance month is at -20.54%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 11.22% and 80.23% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 434.58%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Teck Resources Limited is -6.41% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 36.94%.

The volatility (week) for Teck Resources Limited is at 3.20% and the volatility (month) is at 4.21%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Teck Resources Limited’s short ratio is currently at 4.29 and the float short is at 6.80%.

Teck Resources Limited’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 2.01 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 278.80%.