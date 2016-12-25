Large Cap Industrial Metals & Minerals: Teck Resources Ltd Ordinary Sha (NYSE:TECK)

Summary

Teck Resources Ltd Ordinary Sha (NYSE:TECK), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Teck Resources Ltd Ordinary Sha stated a price of 20.53 today, indicating a positive change of -0.87%.

Teck Resources Ltd Ordinary Sha is operating with a market capitalization of 11833.49, with a return on assets (ROA) of *TBA and an average volume of 7619.93.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at *TBA and the debt to equity stands at *TBA.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Teck Resources Ltd Ordinary Sha stands at -22.69% while the 52-week low stands at 706.04%.

The performance week for Teck Resources Ltd Ordinary Sha is at 0.44% and the performance month is at -20.54%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 11.22% and 80.23% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 434.58%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Teck Resources Ltd Ordinary Sha is -8.00% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 34.89%.

The volatility (week) for Teck Resources Ltd Ordinary Sha is at 3.20% and the volatility (month) is at 4.21%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Teck Resources Ltd Ordinary Sha’s short ratio is currently at 4.17 and the float short is at 6.80%.

Teck Resources Ltd Ordinary Sha’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 1.98 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 278.80%.