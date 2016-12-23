Large Cap Industrial Metals & Minerals: Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Summary

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Vale S.A. stated a price of 7.73 today, indicating a positive change of -0.77%.

Vale S.A. is operating with a market capitalization of 40069.89, with a return on assets (ROA) of -18.80% and an average volume of 32309.38.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -48.80% and the debt to equity stands at 0.81.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Vale S.A. stands at -17.24% while the 52-week low stands at 265.09%.

The performance week for Vale S.A. is at -7.81% and the performance month is at -5.47%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 44.59% and 72.24% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 138.20%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Vale S.A. is 2.87% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 37.60%.

The volatility (week) for Vale S.A. is at 3.45% and the volatility (month) is at 4.47%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Vale S.A.’s short ratio is currently at 3.18 and the float short is at 3.40%.

Vale S.A.’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 1.57 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 136.20%.