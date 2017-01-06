Large Cap Industrial Metals & Minerals: Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Summary

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Vale S.A. stated a price of 8.06 today, indicating a positive change of -2.83%.

Vale S.A. is operating with a market capitalization of 43095.43, with a return on assets (ROA) of -18.80% and an average volume of 33094.21.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -48.80% and the debt to equity stands at 0.81.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Vale S.A. stands at -13.65% while the 52-week low stands at 280.91%.

The performance week for Vale S.A. is at 3.49% and the performance month is at -4.16%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 50.99% and 73.23% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 8.92%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Vale S.A. is 2.79% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 39.61%.

The volatility (week) for Vale S.A. is at 4.13% and the volatility (month) is at 3.77%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Vale S.A.’s short ratio is currently at 3.01 and the float short is at 3.30%.

Vale S.A.’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 1.69 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 136.60%.