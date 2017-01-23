Large Cap Industrial Metals & Minerals: Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Summary

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Vale S.A. stated a price of 10.03 today, indicating a positive change of 2.35%.

Vale S.A. is operating with a market capitalization of 49340.18, with a return on assets (ROA) of -18.80% and an average volume of 33931.78.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -48.80% and the debt to equity stands at 0.81.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Vale S.A. stands at -0.89% while the 52-week low stands at 373.72%.

The performance week for Vale S.A. is at 6.25% and the performance month is at 29.92%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 72.78% and 90.02% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 31.63%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Vale S.A. is 21.16% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 66.99%.

The volatility (week) for Vale S.A. is at 4.02% and the volatility (month) is at 3.60%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Vale S.A.’s short ratio is currently at 3.08 and the float short is at 3.45%.

Vale S.A.’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 1.93 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 138.30%.