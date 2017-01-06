Large Cap Industrial Metals & Minerals: Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL)

Summary

Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Vedanta Limited stated a price of 13.33 today, indicating a positive change of -0.22%.

Vedanta Limited is operating with a market capitalization of 10142.24, with a return on assets (ROA) of -5.70% and an average volume of 315.63.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -23.80% and the debt to equity stands at 1.55.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Vedanta Limited stands at -7.43% while the 52-week low stands at 281.74%.

The performance week for Vedanta Limited is at 8.09% and the performance month is at -0.07%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 18.03% and 59.38% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 7.57%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Vedanta Limited is 3.14% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 41.33%.

The volatility (week) for Vedanta Limited is at 1.96% and the volatility (month) is at 1.82%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Vedanta Limited’s short ratio is currently at 1.29 and the float short is at 0.13%.

Vedanta Limited’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 1.14 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 2.50%.